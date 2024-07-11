Llandaff High Street sees local boost, as hpjv Solicitors celebrates six-month anniversary with community donation

In a challenging era for high streets, independent law firm hpjv Solicitors is defying the trend of office closures. Celebrating the six-month anniversary of its Cardiff office on Cardiff Road in Llandaff, hpjv has made a sponsorship donation to Whitchurch RFC's under-14s team.

With over 40 years of expertise, hpjv Solicitors has expanded to three locations in South Wales: Newport, Chepstow, and Cardiff. This growth coincides with data from the Welsh Retail Consortium indicating that just over one in six businesses in Wales are vacant. In response, the Welsh Government has committed to a retail action plan to revitalize town centres.

Since opening its Cardiff office, hpjv has grown its team by hiring local talent and nurturing trainees, increasing its headcount by 10%. To mark the anniversary, the firm is sponsoring the next generation of sports talent at Whitchurch RFC’s under-14s team for the upcoming season.

Jayne Chandler, Managing Director of hpjv Solicitors, expressed her gratitude and excitement about the milestone, stating: "Our journey in Cardiff has been incredible. We are grateful for the warm welcome and trust the community has shown us, and we’re happy to give back by supporting the local talent at Whitchurch RFC. Our presence here allows us to bring our comprehensive legal services directly to the community. At a time when many businesses are closing, we remain committed to the high street, ensuring that quality legal advice is always within reach.”

hpjv Solicitors offers a wide range of legal services, including conveyancing, wills and probate, family law, and criminal defence. Since expanding to Cardiff, hpjv has steadily increased its client base, becoming a trusted name in the local legal landscape.

Understanding the importance of accessibility, hpjv Solicitors welcomes walk-in clients at its Cardiff office to assist with legal concerns and provide support. This approach highlights the firm’s dedication to being available for the community, especially in times of need.