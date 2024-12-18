Liz Thornhill joins as NED

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has announced the appointment of Liz Thornhill as a new non-executive director (NED). Liz, a practising barrister, brings a wealth of experience in public law, governance, regulation, and risk management to her new role.

Currently serving as general counsel, head of risk, and legal adviser to the board at the Office of Rail and Road, Liz leads a team focused on safety and economic regulation. She also sits on the Standards Committee at the Royal Institute of British Architects and has held previous roles at the Office of Safety and Standards and the Department for Transport.

GAD’s Board Chair, Les Philpott, said: “I am so pleased to welcome Liz to her new role in GAD, especially now as we look to refresh our long-term corporate framework with the upcoming Strategy 2030. Our work as NEDs continues to be pivotal to the ongoing success of GAD and we provide both insights and constructive challenge.”

Fiona Dunsire, Government Actuary at GAD, added: “Liz brings a wealth of insight and acumen to her new role here at GAD. I’m delighted that she will be joining us and that her wide-ranging experience will complement the skills we have on the Board.”

Liz Thornhill’s addition to the GAD board highlights the department’s commitment to strengthening governance, strategic planning, and expertise in areas crucial to public service and regulatory frameworks.