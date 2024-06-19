Litigation finance company founder scoops coveted award

CEO Monthly's awards, now in their third year, celebrate the exceptional achievements of CEOs worldwide. Winners are selected based on merit, considering criteria such as company performance, industry experience, previous accolades, and client feedback.

Upon receiving the award, Craig Cornick expressed his gratitude, stating, “Receiving the Most Influential CEO award is an incredible honor. It reflects the heart and soul that every member of IQuote invests in our shared vision.”

Craig, a respected leader in the industry, has been instrumental in revolutionizing legal finance since the inception of IQuote Limited in 2016. The firm specializes in legal asset and opex capital loans, focusing primarily on legal asset investing.

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Craig has become a mentor to young business owners in Manchester, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing talent and supporting the local business community.

Based in Cardinal House, Manchester, IQuote Limited continues to innovate within the legal sector, offering investments to startups in legal, technology, and customer service sectors.

Reflecting on the achievement, Craig emphasized, “Our influence is not just measured in awards but in the positive change we bring to the world and offering better access to justice for thousands of people.”

CEO Monthly magazine, part of AI Global Media, recognized Craig for his exceptional leadership and innovation in the legal services sector, noting his commitment to leveraging technology to disrupt traditional industries, particularly in litigation funding.

Craig's philanthropic efforts were also highlighted, including his leadership in fundraising for the CEO Sleepout initiative, which raised over £10,000 to combat homelessness in Manchester.

A spokesperson from CEO Monthly Magazine commented, “Craig Cornick has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the legal services sector. His commitment to enhancing access to justice and his philanthropic efforts distinguish him as a socially responsible leader.”

Craig Cornick's recognition as the Most Influential CEO 2024 underscores his transformative leadership, entrepreneurial achievements, and commitment to social responsibility.