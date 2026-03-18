In a powerful speech at the Society of Editors 2026 conference, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasised the vital role of local media in maintaining trust within communities and preserving a healthy democracy. She started with a reference to Ernest Hemingway’s character who, after experiencing a downward spiral, answers the question of how it happened by stating “Two ways, he replies. Gradually, then all of a sudden.” This metaphor served as a poignant reminder of the fragility of civic trust, framing the discussion about the shifts within the media landscape.

Nandy noted the term "bankrupt" derives from broken benches, symbolising lost trust in civic relationships which, she argued, includes the erosion of reliable media sources. In a landscape increasingly marked by misinformation and a shrinking number of local news outlets, she stressed that the media serves as an essential anchor in turbulent times. Expressing the need for regeneration, she reiterated that “we have lost so many of our civic spaces in recent years” and that local media must be nurtured as part of that restoration.

Surveying the changes over the past few decades, Nandy acknowledged the rapid evolution of media and the positive aspects of increased access to diverse viewpoints. She pointed out that the decline of local journalism adversely affects community trust and connection, stating, “When local journalism declines, trust declines with it.” The evidence of this deterioration is stark: in the last 20 years, nearly 300 local newspapers have vanished, and this year alone has seen 22 closures.

In an action-oriented pledge, Nandy announced the government’s new local media action plan aimed at rejuvenating local journalistic outlets, stating, “To choose not to act is to choose decline.” This initiative will increase funding for local media, enhance community radio support, and provide access to quality journalism for young people. The plan aims to not only counterbalance mainstream narratives but to amplify the voices often overlooked in the national conversation.

Nandy also recognised the importance of the BBC as a stalwart of trust and accessibility in the media domain. She reflected on its commitment to represent diverse voices across the UK, underscoring the importance of having “a future-proofed BBC” that maintains public accountability. The potential impact of the BBC, she suggested, is foundational as it underpins the entire media ecosystem. “If the NHS is essential to the health of our people, the BBC is essential to the health of our democracy,” she declared.

Looking ahead, Nandy outlined the necessity for improving media literacy among the younger generations, stating, “I believe it has been nothing short of negligence that the last government... actively narrowed the curriculum.” This government is committed to broadening educational approaches to equip children with the skills needed to navigate today’s complex media landscape.

In closing, Nandy reiterated the dual nature of media evolution and the pressing need for responsible engagement by its custodians. She urged, “In these stormy times we need a media that can tell the story of our whole nation,” recognising that as the media adapts to rapid changes, its role in fostering understanding and accountability must remain strong.