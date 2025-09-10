The High Court has delivered a landmark ruling in Pagden v Core VCT PLC establishing that liquidators cannot limit their personal liability through contractual provisions, even with shareholder consent. Mr Justice Thompsell's judgement clarifies fundamental principles governing liquidator accountability in members' voluntary liquidations.

Statutory trust prevents liability limitation

The case arose from litigation against former joint liquidators Mark Fry and Neil Mather, alongside their firm Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP, following alleged breaches of duty during a members' voluntary liquidation. The defendants sought to rely on limitation clauses in their letters of engagement restricting liability to £1 million.

Justice Thompsell rejected this argument, finding that liquidators hold company assets on a statutory trust created by the Insolvency Act 1986. Drawing on Ayerst v C. & K. (Construction) Ltd, the judgement established that this trust exists "to fulfil the statutory purposes, not a trust of assets on behalf of particular persons."

The court distinguished liquidators from directors and auditors, noting that whilst Re City Equitable Fire Insurance Company permitted contractual limitation of directors' liability, liquidators occupy a fundamentally different position as trustees of a statutory trust.

Directors cannot bind companies to liquidator liability caps

The judgement addressed whether directors could validly agree to limit future liquidators' liability before appointment. Justice Thompsell found this impossible, reasoning that since companies cannot modify liquidators' responsibilities through shareholder resolution, they cannot do so through director agreement either.

The court emphasised that liquidators' duties arise from statute, not contract: "the duties of a liquidator arising out of the statutory trust are not duties owed to a company. They are the obligations of a fiduciary to carry out the purposes of the statutory trust."

Firms may still benefit from limitation clauses

Whilst liquidators personally cannot limit liability, the judgement preserved potential protection for their supporting firms. Justice Thompsell found that Begbies Traynor LLP and associated entities might benefit from limitation clauses regarding their own separate contractual duties, distinguishing between the liquidators' statutory role and firms' commercial services.

The court recognised the commercial reality that liquidation work involves firm resources and expertise, noting that letters of engagement can validly limit firms' liability for services provided during liquidation, subject to proper construction and the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977.

Implications for insolvency practice

The ruling establishes several key principles affecting insolvency practitioners. Liquidators cannot contractually exclude or limit personal liability for statutory duties, regardless of agreement terms or shareholder consent. However, firms providing liquidation services may still benefit from appropriately drafted limitation clauses for their own contractual obligations.

The judgement also confirmed that section 212 Insolvency Act 1986 provides procedural jurisdiction rather than creating substantive rights, meaning limitation clauses do not necessarily oust court jurisdiction.

Justice Thompsell noted that liquidators retain protection through professional indemnity insurance, bonding requirements, and the ability to seek court directions under section 112 IA 1986 when facing uncertainty.

The decision leaves certain questions for future determination, including the application of UCTA to firm liability limitations and the precise scope of vicarious liability provisions. However, the core principle is clear: personal liquidator liability for statutory breaches cannot be contractually limited, reinforcing the fundamental accountability of office-holders in corporate insolvency procedures.