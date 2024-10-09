Linklaters strengthens US arbitration team

Linklaters has announced the appointment of Joseph R. Profaizer as Global Co-Head of International Arbitration. Based in the Washington, D.C. office, Profaizer’s arrival strengthens the firm’s US Litigation, Arbitration, and Investigations practice and reinforces its international arbitration capabilities.

Profaizer, an experienced arbitration professional with over two decades of expertise, has handled complex disputes in more than 70 countries and led over 100 international arbitrations under various esteemed institutions, including the ICC and ICSID. His track record and strategic vision will help drive Linklaters’ growth in the US market and internationally.

Adam Lurie, Head of the US Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations Practice, emphasised Profaizer’s role in expanding the firm’s presence in the US. “His exceptional experience will further solidify our standing as a premier litigation and arbitration firm,” Lurie noted.

Alison Wilson, Global Divisional Practice Head, Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations, added that Profaizer’s expertise in cross-border disputes will be instrumental in helping clients resolve their most challenging international cases.

Profaizer expressed his excitement about joining Linklaters, recognising the firm as a global leader in disputes and litigation. He aims to deliver top-tier legal services to clients in the US and worldwide, collaborating with colleagues across the firm’s global offices.

Profaizer joins Linklaters from Paul Hastings, where he served as Global Co-Chair of International Arbitration and Vice-Chair of the Washington, D.C. office. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center.

Linklaters has been expanding its US presence, having made several high-profile hires across multiple legal sectors in recent months. The firm’s international arbitration team, composed of over 40 partners and counsel, operates in key global centers and is regarded as one of the largest and most comprehensive in the world.