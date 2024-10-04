Linklaters' Patrick McCann and Grant Thornton win UK Social Mobility Awards

The UK Social Mobility Awards, now in their eighth year, have honoured individuals and organisations making significant strides in improving social mobility, with Patrick McCann, Director of Learning at Linklaters, and Grant Thornton emerging as standout winners.

Patrick McCann was named Champion of the Year, in recognition of his pioneering work in advancing opportunities for those from less advantaged backgrounds. As the architect behind Linklaters’ learning and development strategy, McCann manages a team of over 30 professionals, driving a culture of inclusion within the firm. Notably, his leadership extends beyond the firm through his role as Chair of the City of London Law Society Training Committee, where he helped launch #CityCentury—a collaboration between more than 50 law firms that recruits around 150 solicitor apprentices annually into the City. This initiative is a testament to McCann’s commitment to broadening access to the legal profession.

Grant Thornton took home the award for Recruitment Programme of the Year, thanks to their unwavering commitment to social mobility and inclusive recruitment. The firm has revamped its recruitment processes to focus solely on behaviour and potential, eliminating biases tied to academic grades and previous work experience. This change has resulted in 65% of their new hires coming from non-selective state schools, with 17% eligible for free school meals. In addition to their recruitment work, Grant Thornton also offers work experience and community impact programmes in areas of high deprivation, providing valuable insight into professional services to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The UK Social Mobility Awards celebrate the efforts of those who have worked tirelessly to level the playing field for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. The 2024 awards saw a record number of entries, reflecting the growing commitment to diversity and inclusion across industries. The winners were selected by an independent judging panel, chaired by Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, HM Lord Lieutenant of London, and comprised of leading figures from business, charity, and the public sector.

The awards ceremony, hosted by comedian and presenter Sue Perkins, brought together the finest organisations and individuals striving to create more inclusive pathways to success.