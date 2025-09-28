Linklaters has officially announced the firmwide implementation of Legora, a cutting-edge Generative AI platform specifically designed for legal professionals. This strategic move reflects Linklaters’ commitment to supporting major corporates, banks, funds, and financial sponsors, particularly in the context of their most complex, cross-border mandates. With Legora being embedded in all 30 of its offices, the firm aims to transform and enhance its service offerings.

Legora is engineered to simplify workflows while significantly accelerating the processes of research, drafting, and reviewing legal documents at scale. This initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes integrating other advanced technologies, augmenting Linklaters' existing suite of Generative AI tools. These tools include the proprietary chatbot Laila, the online due diligence platform ReportIQ, and CreateiQ 2.0, which focuses on contract lifecycle management.

Paul Lewis, Firmwide Managing Partner, stated “More than equipping our teams with the best tools in an AI-enabled world, our partnership with Legora further strengthens our capabilities and enhances the support we are able to provide our global clients. We are already using it alongside our suite of Gen AI tools and we are energised by how our teams are harnessing it to deliver for our clients on their most complex, cross-border mandates.”

Max Junestrand, CEO of Legora, expressed, "We’re proud to partner with Linklaters on this next phase of their innovation journey. We look forward to continuing to collaborate closely with their market-leading team of lawyers and supporting them in delivering for their global clients." This collaboration is expected to set new benchmarks in the provision of legal services by leveraging advanced AI technology.