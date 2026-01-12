In a significant development for the London Market Forum of Insurance Lawyers (London Market FOIL), Ling Ong, a Partner at Weightmans, has been appointed as its new president. London Market FOIL, a division focused on the unique needs of the global insurance and reinsurance markets in London, seeks to address the increasing complexities faced by the sector. Ling succeeds Fleur Rochester of Kennedys following a rebrand in 2025 aimed at better reflecting the London Market's distinctive legal and regulatory challenges.

The London (re)insurance market currently grapples with substantial pressures from geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, evolving regulatory frameworks, and intricate global risks. With over 30 years of experience in the sector, Ling is well-positioned to provide support and guidance in tackling issues such as cyber threats and the impacts of digitisation and claims inflation on the industry. “I am delighted to be appointed President of London Market FOIL at a time when the London Market is more international than ever,” Ling remarked, underlining the necessity of global capability for contemporary insurers and reinsurers.

One of Ling’s primary goals will be to enhance the organisation’s international focus, acknowledging the global dimensions of London Market practices. She brings extensive experience managing claims across various jurisdictions, working seamlessly with overseas counsel from Europe and North America. This international expertise will be pivotal as London Market FOIL continues to monitor developments globally and provide strategic support to member firms in navigating complex legal environments.

In addition to fostering relationships with insurers and trade bodies, London Market FOIL will maintain its independent voice on critical market issues. FOIL CEO Laurence Besemer commented on Ling’s appointment, stating, “Ling is ideally placed to lead London Market FOIL through its next phase,” emphasising the reliance on trusted relationships within the interconnected international ecosystem that characterises the London Market. Besemer also highlighted that “almost every matter in the London Market has an international dimension,” indicating the need for continued collaboration across diverse jurisdictions.

As Ling Ong steps into her presidential role, the focus will remain on strengthening connections and supporting members through emerging pressures in an increasingly competitive global landscape, ensuring that London Market FOIL stays at the forefront of the insurance and reinsurance sectors.