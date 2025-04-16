Lime Solicitors joins Child Brain Injury Trust

In a significant move, serious injury law firm Lime Solicitors has been appointed to the Child Brain Injury Trust’s (CBIT) legal panel, marking an important step in their commitment to assisting families impacted by childhood-acquired brain injuries across the UK. Established in 1991, the Child Brain Injury Trust is dedicated to providing much-needed emotional, practical, and legal support to families navigating the complexities that arise following a child's brain injury. The charity plays a crucial role in providing guidance on education rights, medical care, welfare benefits, and financial security, ensuring families have the essential support to make informed decisions during these challenging times.

Through this new partnership, Lime Solicitors will extend its expertise in legal advice to families affected by childhood brain injuries, ensuring they receive high-quality and tailored legal support. The firm plans to collaborate closely with CBIT’s childhood-acquired brain injuries coordinators, who provide ongoing emotional and practical assistance from the moment of injury and throughout the recovery journey. Emma Harpur, legal support partnership manager at the Child Brain Injury Trust, said “Every family affected by childhood-acquired brain injury deserves to feel informed, supported and empowered. Our new legal support service brings together expert legal partners and our dedicated coordinators to provide fully integrated support – always in the family’s best interests.”

Focusing primarily on supporting families in Leeds, Lime Solicitors aims to create a vital point of contact for families within the Yorkshire and Humber region. Vicky Blodwell, serious injury partner at Lime Solicitors, expressed her firm’s commitment, stating “We are honoured to join the Child Brain Injury Trust’s legal panel and support the incredible work they do for families dealing with the aftermath of childhood brain injuries. The effects of such an injury are life-altering, and it is essential families have access to the right legal guidance to secure the best possible outcomes. We are committed to making a difference by providing compassionate, expert legal support, and we look forward to collaborating with CBIT to help families rebuild their lives.”

Martin Usher, head of serious injury at Lime Solicitors, reinforced this ethos by stating “We take a collaborative and holistic approach to supporting those affected by childhood-acquired brain injuries and their families. We take great pride in being a trusted legal partner of CBIT as our ethos and approaches are closely aligned.”

This appointment builds on Lime Solicitors’ long-standing support for CBIT, which includes sponsoring and taking a leading role in organising the annual CBIT Games, an event that continues to grow year on year. It further complements the firm’s partnerships and collaborative efforts with other charities, including The Katie Piper Foundation, Spinal Injuries Association, RoadPeace, and Derbyshire Blood Bikes, as they strive to create a more supportive community for those impacted by serious injuries.