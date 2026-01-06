Lex Mundi, the world's foremost network of independent law firms, continues to bolster its presence in the Middle East with the recent addition of ASAR - Al Ruwayeh & Partners as its exclusive member firm for Kuwait. This partnership marks a significant milestone as ASAR becomes the seventh firm to join Lex Mundi in the region since 2020.

Recognised as Kuwait's largest full-service corporate and commercial law firm, ASAR is well-regarded for its expertise in handling complex domestic and cross-border legal matters. With a comprehensive focus on areas such as corporate law, finance, regulatory affairs, and dispute resolution, the firm blends international experience with profound knowledge of Kuwaiti business law. ASAR consistently earns Tier 1 rankings from respected legal directories like Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, and IFLR, underscoring its command in the legal landscape.

The decision for ASAR to join Lex Mundi is strategically significant. Sam Habbas, Co-founder and Chairman of ASAR, expressed, “Joining Lex Mundi supports ASAR’s long-term approach to international collaboration and strengthens our ability to support clients with cross-border legal needs through a trusted global network." This integration not only enhances ASAR's capabilities but also provides Lex Mundi's global clientele with access to top-tier legal counsel in Kuwait, a pivotal Gulf jurisdiction.

Helena Samaha, President & CEO of Lex Mundi, highlighted the importance of this addition, stating, "The appointment of ASAR is a significant milestone for Lex Mundi. It reinforces our network’s position in the Gulf region and reinforces our commitment to providing clients with access to leading legal talent in the world's most important business centers." The synergy between ASAR and Lex Mundi is poised to deliver exceptional, on-the-ground support for clients navigating the complexities of multi-jurisdictional matters.

With ASAR now part of the Lex Mundi network, clients gain connectivity to a global community of over 23,000 lawyers in more than 130 countries. This move underscores Lex Mundi’s unwavering commitment to providing seamless legal support and establishing connections between clients and premier law firms intimately familiar with their local legal environments.