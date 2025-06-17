In a strategic move, Lewis Silkin has announced that Rupam Davé has joined as a partner in their London office. With nearly 20 years of experience working with technology and digital vendors, creative enterprises, and corporate technology buyers, Davé is a specialist in business transformation projects, focusing on the creation and adoption of innovative technologies. His diverse client base includes global tech companies, media platforms, top independent studios, video game developers, and data-driven organisations such as financial services brands, all of whom often require guidance on commercial partnerships, data protection, consumer law, licensing, and digital advertising.

Rupam is well-regarded in the legal community, being a member of the Society for Computers and Law and holding rankings of Band 1 in Media: Video Games, and Band 3 in IT & Telecoms according to the Legal 500. He will serve within Lewis Silkin’s Digital, Commerce & Creative (DCC) practice, which is guided by partners James Gill and Alan Hunt. The DCC team now includes 12 partners and 21 associates dedicated to addressing legal concerns at the intersection of digital transformation, creativity, and innovation.

James Gill, Partner and Co-Head of Digital, Commerce & Creative at Lewis Silkin, stated that “Our technology practice continues to accelerate in line with the huge growth in technological innovation and adoption we’ve seen across all sectors in recent years, not least in areas such as Artificial Intelligence. Increasingly, every business is to some extent a technology business, and this reality brings with it a host of challenges and opportunities. With Rupam’s experience on both the buy and sell side of technology, we’re better placed than ever to help our clients succeed. On behalf of everyone at Lewis Silkin I’d like to warmly welcome Rupam to the team.”

Davé himself commented on his new role by saying “It’s a pleasure to be joining the Lewis Silkin, which is highly regarded for its strength in technology and the creative industries. As well as being a thoroughly modern and progressive firm, Lewis Silkin has a clear vision for the future and deep sector expertise which perfectly aligns with my own areas of focus. This is a hugely exciting environment in which to grow my practice and I’m very much looking forward to getting started.”

Davé's addition to the firm is expected to bolster Lewis Silkin's ability to navigate the complexities of today’s technology landscape and reinforce its commitment to providing exceptional legal service to its clients.