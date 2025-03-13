Lewis Silkin strengthens trade marks team

Lewis Silkin has announced that Jade MacIntyre, former Head of Trade Marks at Deloitte, has joined the firm as a partner in its full-service IP360 team. Core members of Deloitte’s Trade Marks team are set to follow Jade to Lewis Silkin in the coming weeks.

With nearly 20 years of experience advising major brands and international organisations, Jade is a specialist in brand protection and strategy. She provides expertise on trade mark selection, clearance searches, enforcement, anti-counterfeiting, oppositions, revocations, passing off, domain name disputes and related agreements, including licences, assignments and co-existence arrangements. She has represented clients before the UKIPO, High Court, General Court and EUIPO, coordinating matters across multiple intellectual property offices worldwide.

Holding a Ph.D. in Chemistry, Jade has a strong interest in the life sciences sector while also advising clients across advertising, media, entertainment, technology, consumer goods, financial services, hospitality, manufacturing and telecommunications. She sits on the Council of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys and serves as chair of its Law and Practice Committee. She is also a member of the International Trade Mark Association Brand and Innovation Committee and the Pharmaceutical Trade Mark Group.

With Jade’s appointment, Lewis Silkin’s IP360 practice now includes 13 partners, three of whom are specialist Trade Mark Attorney partners, within a team of more than 70 professionals.

Tom Gaunt, Partner and Head of Intellectual Property at Lewis Silkin, said it is a real pleasure to welcome Jade to Lewis Silkin. Trade marks are a specialist area within IP and Jade is a hugely well-regarded practitioner in the market – her experience further enhances our ability to provide strategic solutions to complex trade marks issues. Jade very much shares our ambition to advance our award-winning, full-service IP360 practice. The fact that top-calibre talent like Jade and her colleagues see Lewis Silkin as a natural home to further a career in IP is a reflection of the strength and stability of our team.

Jade MacIntyre, Partner at Lewis Silkin, said she is very pleased to be joining Lewis Silkin – the firm has a stellar reputation in intellectual property law and is operating at the cutting edge of legal innovation and doing truly high-calibre work. Led by Tom, the IP practice has clear and compelling ambitions. Taken together with the firm’s collaborative and inclusive culture, Lewis Silkin is the perfect fit for both my practice and my passion for innovation in IP.