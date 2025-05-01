Lewis Silkin announced the appointment of Arshnoor (Ashi) Amershi as a partner in its corporate practice, marking a significant expansion of its corporate services in the North of England. Ashi, who has earned a strong reputation in venture capital, private equity, and M&A work, brings over a decade of experience and has been instrumental in building the corporate team at her previous firm. Her expertise includes advising clients on high-value cross-border M&A transactions, as well as providing guidance to institutional investors and management teams on notable regional and national venture capital and private equity deals.

Ashi’s proficiency extends to key sectors such as tech, energy, and financial services, where she has collaborated with high-growth, disruptive businesses that aim to transform markets or adopt aggressive consolidation strategies. Recognition of her skills includes being named a Corporate Rising Star at the 2024 Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards, as well as being ranked as a Next Generation Partner by Legal 500. Additionally, she is acknowledged as Up and Coming by Chambers and Partners for Corporate/M&A in Manchester and the larger Northwest region.

Paul Rajput, Partner and Head of Corporate at Lewis Silkin, commented that “It's a real pleasure to welcome Ashi to our team in Manchester, where she will contribute her valuable expertise and experience to an already growing firm-wide practice. Her hire not only aligns with the existing international M&A offering of our corporate team as a whole, but also represents the latest success in a drive to boost and widen our corporate offering in the North of England – a drive that is ongoing with more appointments to be announced shortly.”

Expressing her enthusiasm, Ashi Amershi stated, “I’m delighted to be joining Lewis Silkin's top tier corporate practice, and to be given the opportunity to establish the Lewis Silkin corporate offering in the North. I have built some great relationships in the thriving professional community across Manchester and beyond and I am excited to continue to put the city of Manchester and the North of England on the map for top tier legal services. Lewis Silkin gives me the perfect platform to do that, in an environment that is progressive, tech enabled and has DEI principles at the core of its corporate values, evidenced by the firm picking up Diversity, Inclusion and Equality Firm of the Year at the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards 2025.”