Lewis Silkin prepares for wide ranging industry response to historic new employment consultation

Employment law specialists Lewis Silkin have welcomed the newly issued "Good Jobs Employment Rights Bill" consultation document by Minister for Economy Conor Murphy. Described as a far-reaching and transformative initiative, this consultation marks the first major overhaul of employment law in over a decade.

Paul Gillen, Employment Partner at Lewis Silkin, emphasised the importance of stakeholder engagement to ensure a meaningful and constructive response to the consultation. The document addresses numerous areas of employment rights, including tackling insecure work by reviewing the employment status model and agency worker rights. Proposed changes aim to limit zero-hours contracts, regulate the gig economy, and address fire and rehire practices.

Gillen pointed out significant implications for business leaders regarding personal liability in collective redundancies and highlighted potential increases in union representation due to proposed changes in workplace access and industrial action protocols.

Other key topics include pay and benefits reforms, such as clearer payslip information and rights to tips. Work-life balance improvements, influenced by pandemic experiences, are also on the agenda, with proposed changes to paternity leave, carer’s leave, and neonatal care leave. The consultation will consider the right to disconnect, reflecting evolving workplace norms.

However, Gillen noted several notable omissions, such as access to apprenticeship levy funds and holiday pay protections, despite recent legal precedents. These exclusions have surprised many employers.

Responses to the consultation are due by 30 September 2024. Lewis Silkin encourages all stakeholders to participate actively in shaping the future of employment law through this historic consultation process.