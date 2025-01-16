Lewis Silkin hires leading employment partner in Dublin

Lewis Silkin has announced the appointment of Joanne Hyde as a partner in its Dublin office. With over 30 years of experience, including time spent both in private practice and in-house with Intel, Joanne is a prominent figure in the Irish employment law market, with strong international connections.

Her client base includes some of the largest multinational employers in Ireland, aligning her practice with Lewis Silkin’s growing Dublin team. Joanne specialises in advising clients on employment disputes, strategic HR issues, and defending complex employment litigation in Ireland’s employment law adjudicatory bodies and civil courts.

Joanne joins the firm from Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, where she led the employment team for many years. Her arrival further strengthens Lewis Silkin’s employment team in Ireland, which now comprises eight partners, four of whom are based in Dublin, alongside 19 lawyers.

Síobhra Rush, Partner and Head of the Dublin office, expressed delight at Joanne’s appointment, highlighting her trusted reputation in the field and commercial insight. Joanne’s extensive experience will be invaluable as the firm’s employment law and business immigration team continues to grow.

Joanne Hyde, commenting on her new role, said: “I’m excited to join Lewis Silkin, which has established itself as a leader in employment law and business immigration in Ireland. The country remains a key destination for international businesses, and I look forward to supporting clients through the evolving landscape of employment law.”