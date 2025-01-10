Lewis Silkin expands Manchester employment law team

Lewis Silkin has announced the appointment of Bryn Doyle as a partner in its Manchester office, further strengthening its employment law practice.

With over 20 years of experience, Bryn Doyle advises on a wide range of employment and workforce issues, including tribunal litigation, workplace disputes, and investigations. His expertise includes supporting major UK employers through contractual and workforce changes, as well as delivering bespoke training on respectful workplace behaviour and anti-harassment.

Bryn Doyle holds notable positions as co-chair of the Manchester Law Society Employment Law Forum and council member of the Manchester Law Society. He is also recognised as a Leading Individual by Legal 500 and an Acritas Star.

This hire marks continued growth for Lewis Silkin’s Manchester office, which launched in 2022 with four employees and now boasts 30 team members, including five partners. Doyle is the second partner to join recently, following advertising law expert Rebecca Moore.

Richard Miskella, Joint Managing Partner, welcomed Bryn Doyle, stating his addition enhances the firm’s UK and international advisory capabilities and reinforces its presence in the North of England.

Bryn Doyle expressed enthusiasm for joining Lewis Silkin, noting the importance of expert guidance as businesses navigate changes in employment law. He highlighted Manchester’s status as a hub of innovation and enterprise and looks forward to contributing to the firm’s employment law expertise both regionally and nationally.