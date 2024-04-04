Lewis Silkin expands dispute resolution arm with partner hire Duran Ross

Lewis Silkin, a leading law firm, announces the addition of Duran Ross as a Partner in its Dispute Resolution team, further fortifying its capabilities in handling commercial disputes. Duran, an accomplished practitioner, returns to Lewis Silkin, where he began his legal career, after gaining extensive experience at both magic circle and boutique disputes practices.

With a diverse background spanning High Court proceedings, arbitration claims, and a range of disputes encompassing sports, technology, insolvencies, and professional negligence, Duran brings a wealth of expertise to the firm. His clientele includes major banks, start-ups, sports brands, and High Net Worth individuals, reflecting his versatility in representing both claimants and defendants.

Duran's specialisation in insolvency disputes, underscored by his certification from the Insolvency Practitioners Association, adds depth to Lewis Silkin's dispute resolution practice. His keen interest in technology-related disputes, stemming from his prior experience in coding and website design, complements the firm's focus on emerging legal challenges in the digital realm.

Mark Lim, Partner and head of the Dispute Resolution group at Lewis Silkin, expresses delight at Duran's return, praising his proficiency in complex litigation and arbitration. Duran's appointment aligns with the firm's strategy to enhance its dispute resolution capabilities across core markets.

Duran Ross, enthused about re-joining Lewis Silkin, highlights the firm's robust expertise and client-centric approach as key drivers for his decision. He anticipates leveraging his experience to assist clients in navigating legal complexities amid technological advancements and evolving business landscapes.

Duran's appointment follows Lewis Silkin's recent strategic additions to its Dispute Resolution practice, indicating the firm's commitment to bolstering its talent pool and reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor in resolving complex legal matters.