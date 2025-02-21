Lewis Silkin Belfast team expands

The firm’s Belfast dispute resolution team works with a broad range of commercial clients to manage risk and resolve disputes efficiently. The growing team is led by partner Mathew Forde who says the latest expansion reflects increasing demand for high-quality legal services in Northern Ireland. “Lewis Silkin’s Belfast operation is home grown, and that means providing local knowledge and specialisms to businesses and individuals in Northern Ireland, while benefiting from Lewis Silkin’s much broader GB and Ireland-wide networks, experience and depth of know-how. The majority of our team are either dual or tri qualified meaning that they can work across a range of jurisdictions. As a team we’ve been growing and evolving to stay ahead of the ever-changing nature of the industries we work across, to ensure we are providing clients with the legal protection and advice that they need across different jurisdictions.”

The team advises clients in sectors including digital media, technology, manufacturing, product design, and food and drink. The expansion includes the appointment of Emma Wightman as a senior associate, bringing significant experience in commercial litigation and strategic counsel for business clients. Last year, Megan Kerr joined as an associate after completing her training contract, having been one of Lewis Silkin Belfast’s first homegrown solicitors since being offered a training contract in 2022.

Additionally, media law specialist Katie Major recently joined Lewis Silkin’s London office as a senior associate and will support the Belfast team in multi-jurisdictional disputes involving defamation, privacy, harassment, and data protection.

The team consists of litigators with High Court and intellectual property tribunal experience, as well as experts in alternative dispute resolution, arbitration, and mediation.

Photo (L-R) Emma Wightman, Megan Kerr, Mathew Forde, Kerry Neely and Mathilda Arnett of Lewis Silkin Belfast IP, media and dispute resolution team