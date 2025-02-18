Level 7 apprenticeships vital for legal sector

Government proposals to change apprenticeship funding will result in level 7 apprenticeships, such as solicitor apprenticeships that are equivalent to a Masters’ degree, no longer being funded by the new Growth and Skills Levy. The new Growth and Skills Levy will fund shorter apprenticeships, with a focus on younger workers. As a result, people who cannot afford university fees will not have access to high-level skills and jobs in legal services and wider professional services, including qualifying as a solicitor.

Since the launch of solicitor apprenticeships in 2015, more than 3,000 apprentices have started their careers. Due to specific qualifications for solicitors, the level 7 apprenticeship takes place over six years at a regulated firm and is the only way of providing an apprenticeship into the solicitor’s profession. The government’s rationale to create more opportunities through foundation apprenticeships in critical sectors does not apply to level 7 legal sector apprenticeships. Level 7 apprenticeships are not currently available in Wales, so Welsh students interested in an apprenticeship into the legal profession must move to England. Introducing level 7 legal apprenticeships is vital to transforming and sustaining the legal sector in Wales.

Law Society of England and Wales president Richard Atkinson said apprenticeships provide a route into a legal career that has previously not been open to many from low socio-economic backgrounds. Recent data shows that those undertaking apprenticeships have one of the highest pass rates for the Solicitors Qualifying Exams (SQE)1 demonstrating the value of apprenticeships in bringing new talent into the legal profession. Maintaining the level 7 apprenticeships is critical to continuing the levels of investment in training across the legal services sector.

Law firms are already working to invest in their staff and encourage new talent. As solicitor apprenticeships rise in popularity, removing funding would negatively impact accessibility to legal services careers for many aspiring solicitors. The UK government should avoid shutting down the Level 7 Apprenticeships, as it may damage the growth prospects of the legal services sector and have a substantial negative impact on both social mobility and talent development. Maintaining the apprenticeships will not only aid in growing the legal services sector but ensure that England and Wales remain an international jurisdiction of choice.