In the current legal landscape, opportunities for entry-level positions are severely limited. Level 7 apprenticeships stand out as the sole entry point into a high-ranking career in law without the necessity of costly university fees. Eliminating this pathway could drastically hinder access to important roles, such as solicitors, for many aspiring legal professionals from disadvantaged backgrounds. Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, has voiced concerns about this potential exclusion, wondering why young people with dreams of working in law should face barriers that others do not.

Qualifications to become a solicitor are meticulously outlined by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), establishing stringent educational and training benchmarks. If level 7 apprenticeships are cut, there is a genuine risk of a decline in new solicitors entering the profession, especially considering the rising burden of university fees and the overall cost of living. The SRA’s requirements are tailored to high-level apprenticeships, making it imperative that the government maintain funding for these essential programmes.

The case of a solicitor apprentice from the North East illustrates the transformative nature of apprenticeships. After starting his application in 2020, he successfully navigated challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to secure his position in a Darlington firm. He notes that “hands-on experience is a primary benefit of the level 7 apprenticeship,” emphasising the importance of direct client interaction and real-world legal practice. Moreover, the data supports this, showing that apprentices tend to achieve higher pass rates in the Solicitors Qualifying Examination compared to their peers from traditional backgrounds.

Additionally, Skills England is urged to assess legal service gaps across regions to promote local apprenticeship opportunities. This is vital for attracting talent to smaller communities, where legal representation is often limited. Allowing young people to train within their regions not only fosters a more inclusive environment but also improves the likelihood of retaining qualified solicitors who often choose to remain in the communities where they trained.

In Wales, the absence of level 7 apprenticeships creates a substantial skills gap, forcing aspiring solicitors to relocate to England. The introduction of this apprenticeship route within Wales would empower young legal aspirants, offering them the chance to build their careers without migration. The positive ripple effects on both the Welsh legal landscape and local communities are myriad, enhancing access to justice and enriching the sector as a whole.

Upholding level 7 apprenticeship schemes can catalyse growth within the legal services sector, providing a significant boost to social mobility and helping cultivate a diverse talent pool. The governments in both Westminster and Cardiff have a responsibility to underscore their commitment to fostering socio-economic diversity and supporting the expansion of the legal profession, which is crucial in driving opportunity and innovation across England and Wales.