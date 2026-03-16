Wan & Waples, a specialist in-house legal search firm, launches today with a clear purpose: to raise standards in in-house legal hiring and ensure that lawyers are properly heard, understood and represented throughout the recruitment process. The firm is founded by Lesley Wan, General Counsel and founder of The Eagle Club, and Charles Waples, a market-leading legal search specialist formerly of Odgers.

Wan & Waples focuses exclusively on in-house legal appointments, advising boards, CEOs and General Counsel on hiring across legal teams — from General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel roles through to key in-house counsel positions. Lesley Wan has built and led in-house legal functions and operated at executive level, working closely with boards and senior leadership teams. Alongside her General Counsel career, she founded The Eagle Club — now one of the world’s most established networks of senior female General Counsel and in-house leaders.

For over 14 years, she has supported and mentored legal leaders navigating succession, leadership challenges and career-defining moments. “In running a network of senior General Counsel, and through my own experience leading legal teams, I have seen first-hand how in-house legal hiring can fall short,” said Wan. “Too often, senior lawyers feel processes lack transparency, meaningful feedback or genuine understanding of who they are beyond a CV. Legal leaders are central to the integrity and direction of an organisation. The way they are appointed matters.” Wan brings both the lived experience of executive leadership and deep relationships across the in-house community.

Charles Waples brings more than a decade of experience in specialist legal search, advising organisations on permanent and interim in-house appointments, often in complex or sensitive situations. “Lesley understands the realities of building and leading legal teams because she has done it,” said Waples. “My role is to ensure that insight is matched with disciplined search execution, clear structure and accountability throughout the process. Hiring across legal teams should never feel transactional.” Together, the founders combine executive-level perspective with rigorous search expertise to deliver a more considered, relationship-led approach to in-house legal recruitment.

Wan & Waples positions itself as a purpose-led specialist firm committed to improving standards across in-house legal hiring. By focusing exclusively on legal teams — from General Counsel appointments through to broader team hires — the firm offers a discreet, accountable and values-driven alternative within the legal recruitment market