She is only the eighth woman to assume this prestigious role since the society's inception. Fairclough’s appointment comes on the heels of a merger in January 2026 between the Newcastle Law Society, Carlisle and District Law Society, and Tees Valley Law Society, resulting in the formation of the largest regional law society in England and Wales. This new entity serves members from various areas, including Newcastle, Northumberland, County Durham, the Tees Valley, and Cumbria, and it also boasts the distinction of being one of the oldest law societies, following the national Law Society's bicentenary celebrations last year.

Having started her career as a trainee solicitor at Ward Hadaway, where she is currently the Head of Housing, Fairclough chose the theme for her presidential year as 'Honouring the past, preparing for the future'. In her words, "It is a privilege to take on this role at such an important point in the Law Society’s history". She emphasised the significance of the merger, explaining, "This is a significant year for the organisation... a stronger regional body to support and promote the legal profession".

Fairclough explained that local law societies are vital in supporting legal professionals at every career stage and adapting to changes within the profession. Drawing on her personal experiences, she noted, "I have seen this first-hand throughout my own path but also through my father’s involvement, who was President of the Durham and North Yorkshire Law Society some years ago". She expressed her passion for ensuring the society remains relevant, advocating for members and strengthening the legal profession in the region.

With a focus on community, Fairclough aims to raise awareness of the Law Society's presence in Carlisle and Teesside, ensuring that legal professionals across the vast region feel interconnected. Supporting her presidential initiatives, she has chosen to champion two charities: Smart Works North East and Suitability, both of which assist individuals in preparing for job interviews through coaching and providing professional attire.

Sanchia Coatsworth, the Director of Operations at the Newcastle and North of England Law Society, remarked on Fairclough’s leadership transition, stating, "Lesley takes on the presidency at a landmark point for us... her experience and commitment to the legal profession will be invaluable". The merger poses a significant opportunity to strengthen connections among legal professionals across a wider area, fostering an environment of support and collaboration as they embark on a new chapter in their collective history.