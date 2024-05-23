Leigh Day employees shortlisted for legal aid lawyer of the year awards 2024

Leigh Day proudly announces that two of its dedicated employees, John Crowley and Silvana Velez, have been shortlisted for the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year awards 2024 (LALYs). The Legal Aid Practitioners Group (LAPG) revealed the shortlist on Monday, 20 May, featuring 11 award categories, including Public Law, Social Welfare Law, and Housing Law. Winners will be announced at a central London ceremony on Friday, 5 July 2024.

John Crowley, a committed human rights solicitor, is a finalist for the Legal Aid Newcomer award. His notable work includes assisting migrants with various claims. Recently, he represented asylum seekers in a case where it was determined that Suella Braverman unlawfully withheld payments for healthy food for children and pregnant women. John also successfully argued for a victim of trafficking to be moved from a detention centre to safe accommodation.

Silvana Velez, the human rights team coordinator, has been shortlisted for the Legal Aid Support Staffer/Support Team award. She provides critical support to the human rights teams led by Anna Moore and Merry Varney at Leigh Day, ensuring the smooth handling of complex cases.

Last year, Leigh Day's human rights solicitors Nath Gbikpi and Stephanie Hill were finalists in the Immigration and Asylum Law and Public Law categories, respectively. Additionally, Leigh Day won the Outstanding Achievement Award for supporting the family of Molly Russell.

John Crowley expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am grateful that our team’s dedication has been recognised at this year’s awards. Legal aid is crucial in allowing us to achieve justice for such vulnerable people.”