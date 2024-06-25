Leigh Day celebrates 10 years of fighting for justice in Manchester

Leigh Day is celebrating ten years of success in Manchester, reflecting its dedication to securing justice for people across the North West. Since opening its Manchester office in 2014, the firm has grown into a trusted advocate with a formidable team working in employment law, human rights, clinical negligence, and personal injury. Starting with a team of ten, the office now boasts over 280 staff, including a fifth of the firm’s partners.

As the official legal support provider for British Cycling and British Triathlon, the Manchester office's proximity to the National Cycling Centre was strategic for expanding cycling-related personal injury work. The office has achieved millions in compensation for cyclists and travelers, including a significant claim for Liverpool FC fans after the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

The employment law team, led by notable figures such as Lauren Lougheed and Mike Cain, has successfully managed high-profile cases like the equal pay claims against Asda and Sainsbury’s. The team has been recognized with multiple awards, including Employment Firm of the Year at the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards.

Stephen Jones spearheaded the clinical negligence department in 2015, bringing expertise in cerebral palsy and spinal injury claims. The team, known for securing substantial awards for medical negligence, was honored as Team of the Year at the 2023 Manchester Legal Awards alongside the personal injury team.

Leigh Day’s Manchester asbestos team, led by Steven Dickens, was established in 2015 to support victims of industrial diseases, in collaboration with the Greater Manchester Asbestos Support Group. Dickens brings over 20 years of experience in asbestos-related cases.

The Manchester office also saw significant growth during the lockdown, especially in emissions cases, representing tens of thousands of UK vehicle owners. Recently, Leigh Day expanded its human rights department in Manchester, led by Ryan Bradshaw and Stephanie Hill, to address claims in discrimination, welfare rights, and migrants' rights.

Andrew Bradley, head of the Manchester office, expressed pride in their impact over the past decade and commitment to future achievements. Chris Benson, managing partner at Leigh Day, emphasized the firm’s dedication to the vibrant Manchester community and its potential for continued growth.