LegalVision secures major growth partnership

The collaboration is set to drive LegalVision’s expansion across the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Founded in 2012, LegalVision has built a reputation for its subscription-based legal services model, catering to startups, SMEs, and larger enterprises. The investment from Quadrant will support the firm’s continued growth and innovation, further cementing its position as a market leader in the legal sector.

Lachlan McKnight, CEO of LegalVision, said the partnership marked a significant milestone for the firm. He stated that partnering with Quadrant represents an important milestone in their journey and that their partnership will enable them to accelerate their growth plans and expand their innovative legal services model across the markets they operate in.

The investment will allow LegalVision to enhance its technology, team, and service offerings, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective legal support. Quadrant’s Marcus Darville and Peter Elkhouri will join the LegalVision board, contributing their expertise to the firm’s strategic direction.

McKnight added that Quadrant is the ideal partner to ensure LegalVision is well-positioned to be a driving force in the legal sector and that looking ahead, this new chapter will allow them to enhance their offering and ensure that their clients continue to enjoy a market-leading experience.

Peter Elkhouri, Investment Director at Quadrant, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He noted that LegalVision is a business they have been tracking for some time and that they have been highly impressed by the team and the way they are disrupting the large and fragmented B2B legal services industry. He highlighted that the business now has over 4,500 active clients and is growing at over 30% per annum with its technology-driven model and that they are excited to be part of this journey.

LegalVision has gained recognition as a leader in the legal industry, earning accolades such as Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing law firm (Financial Times) and a finalist for Law Company of the Year (The Lawyer Awards). With this new partnership, the firm is poised to strengthen its presence and continue providing cutting-edge legal solutions to businesses.

Quadrant Private Equity, a prominent investment firm in Australia and New Zealand, has raised over $9 billion from 14 funds since its inception in 1996. The firm has successfully completed more than 100 investments across various sectors, including retail, healthcare, media, technology, consumer foods, and business services. Its investor base includes Australian and global superannuation funds, investment funds, and sovereign wealth funds.