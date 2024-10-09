LegalOn Technologies launches AI contract review tailored for UK contracts

LegalOn Technologies, a global leader in AI-powered contract review, has announced the launch of its UK-specific solution, designed to help in-house legal departments and law firms accelerate contract reviews by up to 85%.

Following its rapid global growth, LegalOn now serves over 6,000 customers, including 100 UK-based firms across various industries. Daniel Lewis, CEO of LegalOn Technologies, highlighted the platform's ability to reduce costs and streamline contract review from the very first day of use. LegalOn’s AI provides UK-specific issue-spotting and contract language guidance, based on input from experienced UK attorneys, and comes with pre-built playbooks for common contract types.

Key Features of LegalOn’s AI-Powered Contract Review:

Review : Instantly review contracts tailored to risk preferences and playbook standards.

: Instantly review contracts tailored to risk preferences and playbook standards. Revise : Generate detailed, word-by-word redlines in seconds.

: Generate detailed, word-by-word redlines in seconds. Assistant : Use a generative AI assistant to draft clauses, summarise language, and answer contract-related queries.

: Use a generative AI assistant to draft clauses, summarise language, and answer contract-related queries. Collaboration : Enhance teamwork with features like version tracking and a contract dashboard.

: Enhance teamwork with features like version tracking and a contract dashboard. Search, Store, & Comparison : Compare contracts, locate clauses, and search contracts efficiently.

: Compare contracts, locate clauses, and search contracts efficiently. Access Management & SSO: Manage security with advanced access features and single sign-on.

LegalOn will be showcasing its solution at several key legal tech events in London throughout October and November 2024. Interested companies can request a demo through LegalOn's website.