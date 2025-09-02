A new cohort of 39 aspiring lawyers has embarked on a two-year legal trainee programme at the Government Legal Department (GLD), starting their journey into government legal work.

This scheme offers a unique opportunity to gain experience across various sectors, including education, transport, healthcare, and defence, as trainees can choose between the Commercial Law or Generalist Trainee schemes.

From the outset, the trainees will not only manage their own caseloads but will also have the responsibility to advise ministers on complex legal challenges, determining if policies can be implemented under the current legislation. John Revell, an incoming GLD legal trainee, expresses his enthusiasm, saying, “Being accepted to the Government Legal Department Trainee programme is the perfect next step for my desire to be involved in meaningful and purposeful public service. It’s a place where I can continue my development while contributing to a wider mission.”

In tandem with the new trainees, GLD also witnesses a graduating cohort, with all current second-year trainees on track to complete the programme this week and receiving offers for permanent qualified lawyer positions within the department. Attorney General Lord Hermer KC congratulated the aspiring lawyers, stating, “Congratulations to all the aspiring lawyers who have joined the Government Legal Department’s trainee scheme. Working for the government is a huge honour and a fantastic opportunity to start your legal career. Trainees will develop their skills with exposure to sensitive and complex legal issues, playing a vital role in ensuring Ministers govern within the rule of law.”

Additionally, GLD is welcoming its second cohort of students to its National Law Placement Scheme, providing placements for eight university students. This initiative is particularly aimed at creating opportunities for individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds who wish to pursue a legal career. Over the next ten months, these students will work as paralegals across GLD’s offices in Bristol, Leeds, London, and Salford. Their roles will involve a variety of tasks, from developing client relationships to drafting instructions for barristers, equipping them with essential skills and experience for their future careers in law