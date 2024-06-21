Legal tech company Bundledocs now serves over 100 of the uk’s top 200 legal firms

Founded in 2019, Bundledocs boasts a customer base of over 1,500 clients across 34 countries worldwide.

Bundledocs’ software simplifies document preparation and PDF editing for legal professionals through an all-in-one cloud-based solution. It features automated document bundling, robust collaboration tools, and full mobility across devices and locations.

Miles Osborne, Global Director of Customer Success at Bundledocs, expressed his enthusiasm about the milestone, stating, “We are delighted to now be working with over 100 of the prestigious Top 200 Law Firms in the UK. We understand the operational needs and technology requirements of modern firms and have the resources, experience, and global expertise to deliver an unparalleled level of customer service. Our security measures exceed industry standards, ensuring that law firms across the UK can trust and rely on our product.”

He further highlighted the software’s capabilities, noting, “Our cloud-based software can handle large amounts of data, continuously adapting our functionality in real-time to client feedback and regulatory changes such as Family Courts updates. Our solution ensures that UK firms stay ahead of the curve.”

Brian Kenneally, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized Bundledocs’ integration capabilities with legal firms’ existing ecosystems, including document management software. He said, “Bundledocs isn’t just another piece of software for our clients. It has been designed to seamlessly integrate with the legal firm’s ecosystem and tools to create a scalable, secure, and reliable virtual workspace. Our goal is to make lawyers' lives easier, and we’re thrilled to see so many top-calibre law firms make the change to Bundledocs.”

Recently, Bundledocs has expanded its team with new appointments, including Joshua Davies to their Customer Support Team, reinforcing their commitment to providing best-in-class service for customers worldwide.