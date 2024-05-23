Legal Services gets new Chief Executive Officer

The Legal Services Board (LSB) has appointed Craig Westwood as its new Chief Executive Officer, set to join the organisation on August 19, 2024. Craig brings extensive experience in policy, research, public affairs, and stakeholder engagement, having previously served as Director of Communications, Policy, and Research at the Electoral Commission.

Craig’s career spans roles in corporate communications at Pagefield and various civil service positions, including ministerial private secretary during the coalition government. His appointment follows an open recruitment process, with the LSB Board highlighting his passion, enthusiasm, and commitment to public interest as key factors in their decision.

Alan Kershaw, Chair of the LSB, expressed confidence in Craig's leadership and his ability to advance the organisation's mission to ensure effective regulation that supports access to legal services.

Craig Westwood commented on his new role, emphasising the crucial role of the legal sector in society and the economy, and the importance of effective regulation in supporting the sector’s development and addressing its challenges. He looks forward to collaborating with the dedicated team at the LSB to sustain and extend the organisation’s impact.

The legal community, including the Law Society of England and Wales, has welcomed Craig’s appointment. Ian Jeffery, CEO of the Law Society, highlighted the importance of the LSB’s oversight role and expressed eagerness to work with Craig on key issues affecting legal professionals and their clients.