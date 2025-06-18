The Legal Services Board (LSB) conducted a survey examining the costs of popular legal services, including conveyancing and divorce, revealing a complex landscape for consumers. Those that responded to the survey indicated that prices are on the rise, influenced primarily by inflation and a shift towards more London-based firms. However, there are positives amid the escalating costs. Notably, price transparency has markedly improved within the conveyancing sector where regulations require firms to display costs openly. This trend is not universal across all legal services, but firms that provide clarity on their pricing often offer more predictable and competitive rates.

For instance, the average fixed price for a standard individual will is currently £150 less than the mean estimated price, while divorce proceedings can save clients £386 on average through fixed pricing. The survey also highlighted that a growing number of legal services are now available remotely, a development accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Samuel Omolade, Head of Strategy and Research at the LSB, remarked, “The latest wave of our research into the prices of legal services reveals mixed results for consumers. The rise in prices is a concern, though the research demonstrates that there are opportunities for consumers to make informed choices."

Indeed, the study underscores both the challenges and opportunities present in the legal services market. Consumers now have the ability to access services outside their local area, potentially benefiting from lower prices in different regions. As the LSB continues its push for improved price transparency across all sectors of legal services, it aims to empower consumers by making price comparisons simpler and more accessible. The data and insights obtained from this study will inform future assessments related to pricing dynamics and service quality across the sector, striving for a more competitive landscape that better serves individual consumers and small businesses.