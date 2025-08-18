The latest Home Office Cyber Security Breach Survey 2025 reveals that 612,000 UK businesses have encountered cyber breaches or attacks in the past year. Alarmingly, legal sector companies have experienced a staggering 77% increase in cyber attacks during the same period. With high-profile incidents making headlines weekly, cyber security specialists are calling on legal firms to adopt robust protection measures to safeguard their reputation and financial health.

Sarah Knowles, a cyber security expert and co-founder of Shift Key Cyber, highlights the seriousness of the current situation, stating “AI-powered attacks and sophisticated phishing schemes are becoming increasingly common, and as a result, they have created a perfect storm for businesses lacking comprehensive cyber security standards.” She emphasises the importance of securing IASME Cyber Assurance Certification to mitigate long-term damage associated with cyber threats.

The IASME Cyber Assurance Standard, developed in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), offers a government-backed framework tailored to address critical vulnerabilities. Sarah reiterates this necessity, saying “The message from the latest data from the home office is unequivocal. Cyber resilience is no longer optional, it is essential for business survival - especially for those in the legal sector.”

Discussing the severe implications of neglecting cyber security, Sarah cites the recent cyber attack on M&S, which resulted in a £300 million loss. She asserts, “This should have been a wake-up call to any business owner to review and introduce robust cyber security measures. Companies looking to protect themselves from these evolving threats should look to certify to standards such as IASME Cyber Assurance.”

The IASME Cyber Assurance Certification is a risk-based standard offering small and medium-sized businesses a practical and cost-effective method to establish and demonstrate robust security practices. Moreover, it is a government-backed organisation aligned with the NCSC, enhancing its credibility.

The benefits of implementing the IASME Cyber Assurance Standard are numerous. Sarah explains that it improves cyber resilience by providing a structured process that encompasses both technical controls and governance practices, saying “The IASME certification means businesses have a practical roadmap for developing cyber resilience.”

Additionally, the framework is adaptable, catering to businesses of varying sizes, offering tailored solutions. “The certification has a tiered, scalable model, which means it is tailored to suit both SMEs and medium-large businesses,” she notes.

Furthermore, the standard reinforces supply chain assurance, emphasising that “Cyber security isn’t just about protecting your businesses, it’s also about safeguarding everyone you work with.” This certification ensures that partners comply with consistent security standards, creating a secure ecosystem.

Finally, achieving IASME Cyber Assurance certification helps build trust within the industry. Sarah concludes, “In a highly competitive industry, trust plays a critical role in maintaining business relationships. Achieving IASME Cyber Assurance certification sends a clear message to customers and partners that your organisation takes security seriously.”