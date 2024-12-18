Legal regulation amendments must remove political control

The Law Society urges the Scottish Government to amend new proposals ensuring no political control over lawyers, preserving legal independence.

The Scottish legal community is calling for crucial amendments to the Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill after new amendments were introduced in the Scottish Parliament this week. The Law Society emphasises the need for these amendments to adhere to the Scottish Government's commitment to remove any proposed political control over the functioning and independence of Scottish lawyers.

Originally lodged in April of the previous year, the Bill proposed sweeping reforms for legal services regulation in Scotland. However, significant concerns arose when the draft legislation included provisions that would allow the Scottish Government to exercise direct control over lawyers' work. Such provisions sparked widespread criticism and alarm within the judiciary and international legal circles.

Concerns Raised by Scottish Judiciary and Legal Experts

Critics, including Scotland’s senior judges, warned that enabling the Government to interfere in the work of lawyers would undermine Scotland's international reputation for a fair and independent legal system. The International Bar Association also strongly condemned these proposed powers, calling them “disturbing” and “shocking”, highlighting the potential erosion of judicial independence and the rule of law.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society, voiced the profession's concerns, saying:

“The grave nature and serious implications of assuming the power to interfere with the independence of the legal profession were why so many, including Scotland’s senior judiciary, spoke out against these proposals. This would severely damage the rule of law in Scotland.”

She welcomed the Scottish Government's commitment to revise these plans but urged for a thorough review of the amendments published this week. She said it was essential to determine whether these revisions fully addressed the issues raised by the Law Society and others since the Bill's introduction.

Upholding Solicitors’ Independence to Challenge Government Action

Solicitors often need the ability to challenge government actions or defend clients against state prosecution, and safeguarding their independence is crucial to maintaining public confidence in the justice system. The Scottish Government’s promise to amend the legislation ensures that solicitors would no longer face government interference, allowing them to uphold their duty to clients more effectively.

Strengthening Regulatory Powers for the Law Society

Beyond the amendments addressing government interference, the Law Society continues to advocate for greater regulatory powers to enhance public protection and uphold professional standards within the legal community.

David Gordon, Convener of the Law Society’s Regulatory Committee, stated:

“We have been pushing for almost a decade for the Law Society to have a broader range of powers to take action in the public interest. Too often, 40-year-old, rigid and outdated legislation has meant we’ve not always been able to act when we want or need to.”

He pointed out critical gaps in the original Bill, such as the absence of powers to suspend a solicitor, conclude complaints cases more quickly, and impose conditions on the operations of law firms. These changes are vital for maintaining the integrity of the Scottish solicitor profession and protecting the interests of the public.

Commitment to Public Interest Protection

The Law Society continues to push for amendments that would grant it a robust framework of regulatory authority, enabling proactive measures to safeguard the public interest and uphold professional accountability. These amendments would ultimately help ensure that Scotland’s legal system remains transparent, trustworthy, and resilient, preserving its reputation for fairness and integrity.

As the amendments continue to be scrutinised, the Law Society remains committed to working collaboratively with the Scottish Government to shape a regulatory framework that prioritises public interest protection, legal transparency, and professional independence.