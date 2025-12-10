In a recent poll conducted by VinciWorks and Compliance Office, a significant number of legal professionals revealed their apprehensions about the proposed reforms by the UK government to place the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as the sole supervisor for professional services. Specifically, 58% of the 204 legal professionals surveyed voiced concerns that these changes could affect the long-standing principle of legal professional privilege, which is vital for maintaining confidentiality in legal matters.

The survey respondents reflected a sector uncertain about how the new regulatory framework would function in practice. Notably, 43% felt it was too early to gauge their feelings regarding the FCA's takeover of anti-money laundering (AML) supervision. Conversely, only 21% claimed to be positive or cautiously optimistic, while over a quarter (28%) expressed worry or scepticism.

Concerns pertaining to the FCA's oversight primarily revolved around issues such as confidentiality and the management of privileged material. Ruth Mittelmann Cohen, Head of Legal Compliance at VinciWorks, highlighted this stress, stating that many firms are anxious about how legal privilege will be safeguarded amidst what is anticipated to be a different supervisory culture. “Many legal professionals raised the issue of legal professional privilege as their first concern. The sector is accustomed to regulators who understand legal practice and the central role privilege plays in it. With more than half of respondents reporting concern about how privilege will be managed in the future, it is clear that firms want reassurance that existing safeguards will be maintained,” she expressed.

Moreover, the apprehensions about the FCA's approach were part of a wider array of potential impacts discussed. When asked to identify the most significant implications of FCA supervision, the largest portion (29%) cited increased data and reporting requirements. Additionally, 26% feared a loss of legal-sector nuance, while 21% were concerned about stricter enforcement and higher financial penalties. Cost and regulations were also noted as potential burdens, with another 21% agreeing on this point.

Jennifer Dunlop, Managing Director at Compliance Office, commented on the FCA's well-known, data-driven approach to oversight. She explained that legal professionals are increasingly preparing for a model that necessitates meticulous documentation and heightened scrutiny of case records. “Legal professionals recognise that an FCA-led system is likely to involve more data, more evidence testing and more formalised reporting. The concern is not only about the volume of information but also about how sensitive material will be protected. With firms still working through what this transition could mean, the level of unease reported in the poll reflects a profession seeking clarity and workable safeguards,” Dunlop noted.

In light of the expected changes, a majority of firms anticipate needing to allocate resources towards adapting to an FCA regime. Over half of the respondents (56%) expect to make at least moderate or significant investments in preparation. Meanwhile, 22% were unsure, and 23% anticipated minimal or no investment at all.

While core AML responsibilities remain unchanged, it is apparent that the supervisory landscape could undergo critical shifts. The expected transition may encompass data-driven assessments, systematic evidence testing, rigorous scrutiny of ongoing monitoring, and the possibility of simultaneous engagement with both the FCA and legal regulators.

The consultation on the proposed reforms remains open until 24 December. VinciWorks and Compliance Office are actively encouraging legal professionals to participate in this dialogue to ensure that the unique considerations of the legal sector, particularly regarding privilege, are thoroughly examined during the creation of the new supervisory infrastructure.