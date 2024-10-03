Legal profession backs AI treaty to protect human rights

The International Bar Association (IBA), representing legal professionals globally, has endorsed the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law. This treaty, the first of its kind, establishes a legally binding framework to ensure that AI systems are developed and used in ways that align with democratic principles, human rights, and legal standards.

Almudena Arpón de Mendívil Aldama, IBA President, emphasised the importance of the Convention, stating that it sets a necessary foundation for AI governance in the digital age. She called for lawyers and law societies worldwide to push for its swift adoption, reinforcing the legal profession's role in overseeing AI development and implementation.

The endorsement builds on insights from the IBA’s report, The Future is Now: Artificial Intelligence and the Legal Profession, developed with the Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP). This report, unveiled at the 2024 IBA Annual Conference in Mexico City, stresses the legal sector’s responsibility to shape AI governance. It highlights the importance of transparency and fairness in AI decision-making to prevent opaque "black box" systems that could undermine justice.

Marc Rotenberg, Founder of CAIDP and a leading voice in AI policy, directed the project, further emphasising the significance of the legal profession’s involvement in AI oversight.

Arpón de Mendívil highlighted the legal community’s dual obligation to regulate AI while also embracing its benefits. She urged other legal associations to endorse the Convention, ensuring its principles are adopted globally to safeguard democratic and human rights values.