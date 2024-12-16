Legal minds unite for consultant conference

The AIIC Group recently held its highly anticipated Annual Consultant Conference, a premier event designed to unite self-employed legal professionals from across its enterprises: Taylor Rose, Kingsley Wood, and FDR. Hosted at The Grove in Watford, the exclusive two-day gathering delivered a wealth of opportunities for professional development, networking, and cross-referrals among some of the UK’s leading legal consultants.

Keynote presentations included an address by Adrian Jaggard, CEO of AIIC Group and Taylor Rose, who unveiled the company’s strategic vision. A breakout session led by Antony Jaggard, Director of Consultant Services, provided actionable insights into building high-performing teams. Delegates were also treated to a compelling presentation by Deborah Meaden, renowned for her role as an investor on the BBC Two series Dragons' Den. Meaden shared her expertise on innovation and resilience, leaving the audience inspired and energised.

As the UK’s largest legal consultancy, AIIC Group prides itself on creating an empowering environment for its professionals. Its consultancy model not only allows solicitors to retain a greater portion of their earnings but also supports them with robust back-office services, enabling more focus on client service and achieving better work-life balance.

The conference saw over 200 attendees from diverse legal specialisations, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and partnerships. These events are integral to AIIC Group’s mission of driving collaboration and mutual support within its community, ensuring innovation and excellence remain at the forefront.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Adrian Jaggard remarked, “The Annual AIIC Consultant Conference reflects our commitment to empowering legal professionals by providing not just the tools, but also the community and connections they need to thrive.”

He added, “We believe fostering collaboration and sharing expertise strengthens not only our consultants but our enterprises. It was inspiring to see so many talented individuals come together with a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and growth.”

With a growing reputation for hosting impactful flagship events, AIIC Group continues to shape a dynamic and supportive legal consultancy landscape in the UK.