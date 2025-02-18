Marketing insights survey shows legal media key to attracting business referrals

A comprehensive survey conducted by Solicitors Journal in partnership with Kysen PR has unveiled key trends in legal marketing, highlighting the role of PR, media engagement, and referral networks in law firms’ business growth. The survey gathered responses from a pool of over 11,000 legal marketing professionals, offering valuable insights into how firms attract and retain clients.

Findings indicate that nearly half of firms now have dedicated PR specialists, while others rely on external agencies or shared marketing teams. The report also underscores the importance of legal media, with 98% of respondents considering legal press coverage essential for reputation and business development. Referral-based business remains a dominant factor, with word-of-mouth recommendations and inter-firm referrals accounting for over 70% of new client acquisition.

Michael Bond, Editor of the Solicitors Journal, said I'm delighted that so many of our subscribing firms derive great benefit from publishing their news, appointments, opinions and announcements in the Solicitors Journal.

The survey confirms that legal professionals are increasingly leveraging PR and media exposure to enhance their firm’s visibility, with Solicitors Journal cited as one of the key publications influencing legal marketing strategies.