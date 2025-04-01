Legal leader discusses social mobility strategies

Tom Lyas (pictured), Head of Resourcing at Browne Jacobson, engaged with the House of Lords select committee on social mobility policies on Thursday, 27 March. His participation in this critical discussion followed a recent call for evidence published by the Social Mobility Policy Committee, chaired by Baroness Manningham-Buller. This committee seeks to explore ways to improve integration between education and work opportunities to enhance social mobility across the UK.

During the oral evidence session, Tom highlighted Browne Jacobson's success in implementing initiatives that improve access to legal careers for under-represented individuals. He stated “It was an honour to visit the House of Lords and reflect on the success of Browne Jacobson’s successful social mobility initiatives, which have become firmly embedded in the fabric of our firm’s approach to providing career pathways for the next generation of legal talent.” This sentiment underscores the law firm’s commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering diversity within the legal profession.

Tom asserted that the firm aims to reflect the diverse clients they serve and create an inclusive culture. He added “It’s heartening to see the issue of social mobility now being discussed by our country’s lawmakers, and it was our recommendation that the government should consider making socio-economic background the 10th protected characteristic of the Equality Act to demonstrate to young people it’s on the side of talent, not privilege.” This recommendation signifies a proactive approach to enhancing fairness in career access.

Browne Jacobson has developed data-driven strategies to assess under-representation within its workforce and has established several inclusive recruitment practices. Notably, the FAIRE (Fairer Access into Real Experience) programme provides valuable work experience opportunities to students from lower socio-economic backgrounds. With over 37,500 participants aged between 16 and 19 benefiting from FAIRE events, attendees gain essential insights about the legal profession, enhancing their professional networking.

The firm has also launched a social mobility incubator to support other organisations in similar initiatives. Tom pointed out the success of the REACH (Race, Equality and Cultural Heritage) mentoring programme, which pairs students with professionals from the firm. This scheme has been highly effective; after piloting in 2022/23, it achieved a 54% employment rate for mentees in its first year, which increased to 75% in the second year following its full launch in April 2024.

Additionally, Tom discussed the significance of solicitor apprenticeships in promoting social mobility, noting that 81% of Browne Jacobson’s apprentice hires for 2024 met social mobility criteria. The Social Mobility Policy Committee's call for evidence, which closes on 28 April, aims to gather insights on various aspects, including definitions of social mobility, support for students aged 16 to 18 transitioning into the workforce, and partnerships between educational bodies and employers.

Reflecting on the growing issue of NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training), Baroness Manningham-Buller mentioned, "The number of 16- to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training is rising. The committee wants to learn how both those providing education and training and employers are using data to understand the problem and to develop and implement strategies to address this problem." The committee will compile its findings into a report by 30 November 2025, emphasising the urgent need for collaborative efforts to enhance social mobility for young people across the country.