According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), total revenues for the legal sector grew from £4bn in May, marking June’s figures as the third highest monthly revenue this year so far. The increase not only highlights a strong month for the legal industry but also reflects a notable 7% rise compared to the same month in 2024. In the context of the wider Services sector, which encompasses the legal field, revenues also experienced a boost, climbing to £247bn in June 2025 — a 5% increase from the previous month and 6% higher than June 2024.

The overall economy demonstrated growth, rising by 0.4% in June 2025, with contributions from various business services. In light of these statistics, Julie Norris, Legal Services Regulatory Partner at Kingsley Napley, expressed optimism, stating, “It’s relief all round this morning. The UK economy seems to have performed better than many expected in June and Legal also bounced back after disappointing revenues in April and May.” Norris noted the importance of keeping a cautious outlook, emphasising that “the overall UK economy remains fragile with many reportedly pausing business and investment decisions until after the Autumn Budget.”

In this uncertain environment, law firm leaders must remain vigilant, monitoring both opportunities and threats while managing costs amid persistent inflationary pressures. The robust rebound in June offers a glimmer of hope, but it underscores the need for strategic planning in the face of upcoming economic challenges.