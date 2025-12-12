The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that the UK’s legal industry generated a remarkable £5.26 billion in revenues for October 2025. This figure represents an 8% increase compared to £4.89 billion in September, making it not only the highest monthly revenue figure for this year but also in the history of ONS data for the sector. Notably, October's performance is 3.5% higher than the same month in 2024.

In contrast, the overall services sector saw a downturn, with revenues falling by 4% month on month to £248 billion in October 2025, down from £257 billion in September. Although there was a modest 2.5% increase compared to October 2024, the broader economy faced a slight contraction with a reported GDP shrinkage of 0.1% during the same month. The services sector was identified as a significant contributor to this decline.

Commenting on the sector's performance, Julie Norris, Legal Services Regulatory Partner at Kingsley Napley, stated, “We now know that most of the UK economy was in pause mode in October awaiting the Autumn Budget but Legal seems to have bucked the trend. In fact, the legal sector recorded its highest ever revenue figure in the month of October. However, this is no moment for complacency because law firms are not immune to the fragile state and growth challenges of the UK economy. Leaders must clearly continue to be prudent in their financial planning for 2026.” Her insights underscore the resilience of the legal industry amid broader economic uncertainties, highlighting the importance of strategic foresight in the face of potential challenges ahead.