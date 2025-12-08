Today marks the first meeting of the newly formed expert panel, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, designed to safeguard the UK's position as a leading global centre for legal services. The panel, known as the English Law Promotion Panel, convenes at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London and is comprised of legal and business leaders, judges, academics, and representatives from major organisations like the Confederation of British Industries (CBI) and TheCityUK.

As part of the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy, the panel’s goal is to scrutinise and identify key opportunities to enhance the £42.6 billion legal services sector. Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy emphasised the sector's significance, stating, “The UK’s legal services sector is a hidden super-power of our economy, generating more than £42.6 billion a year and employing more than 364,000 people across the country.” He further insisted on the need to maintain English law's prominence in international business, asserting, “Today I am bringing together legal and business leaders to make sure the UK remains the jurisdiction of choice and continues to champion the rule of law around the world.”

The meetings will address how English law can continue to provide a trusted choice for businesses engaging in global contracts and disputes, especially as competition rises from other legal systems. English law has historically been preferred due to the excellence of UK courts and legal professionals, underpinning a large portion of global trade and investment, including around £250 billion in mergers and acquisitions.

Panel member John Foster, Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer from the CBI, stated, “English law offers a trusted, stable foundation for people and businesses across the world. That assurance allows UK firms to grow and operate confidently in global markets.” He highlighted the initiative’s potential for keeping a pivotal aspect of the UK economy competitive.

Mark Evans, President of the Law Society of England and Wales, voiced approval for the government's promotion of legal services, declaring, “We welcome the government’s initiative to support the promotion of our jurisdiction and legal services internationally.” He added, “The UK is a leading international legal centre recognised and respected the world over because of our laws and top legal professionals.”

James Palmer CBE, Chair of Legal Services for TheCityUK, shared his enthusiasm for joining the panel, noting, “TheCityUK has for many years focussed on the significant contribution of English law and the UK legal services sector to the UK’s position as leading international financial centre.” He stressed the necessity of collaboration between the government and legal sector to ensure English law remains the choice for international commerce.

As the legal sector operates amid growing global competition, the panel’s comprehensive strategy and research into promoting English law internationally aim to fortify the UK's legal framework and global standing, ensuring sustained economic growth and trust in the rule of law.