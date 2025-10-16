In a highly anticipated appearance, barrister Mark McDonald, known for his efforts to overturn Lucy Letby’s convictions, will address the Bond Solon Annual Expert Witness Conference on 7 November in London. McDonald’s session will explore the complexities of expert evidence in Letby’s case, offering invaluable guidance on how expert witnesses can provide the most credible evidence in court. He stressed the need for reform in the justice system, stating: “I'm going to give my opinion as to what I consider to be an expert, and what the criminal justice system should consider to be an expert.”

The conference, which marks its 32nd year, is expected to attract over 600 professionals from various fields including medicine, healthcare, and law. Alongside McDonald, other notable speakers will include Jason Beer KC, discussing expert issues arising from the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, and Mr Justice Waksman, who will share insights on best practices in civil courts. US-based attorney Gunjan Sharma will engage in a debate with UK expert Patrick Heneghan regarding the potential roll-out of US-style court rules for expert witnesses in the UK.

Bond Solon Founder Mark Solon expressed enthusiasm about the event, remarking: “Expert witnesses have seldom been out of the media for the last 12 months. This conference will deal with all the issues that have arisen.” Attendees can expect to engage with leading experts and participate in discussions aimed at addressing the critical challenges faced by the current expert witness system. For more details on the schedule and participating speakers, the full agenda is available on the Bond Solon website.