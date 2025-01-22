Legal Director returns to Kennedys healthcare team in Birmingham

Christian, who initially joined Kennedys in 2017 after qualifying at Browne Jacobson, returns from Weightmans, where he became a partner. With a background as a research microbiologist, Christian specialises in advising on complex clinical negligence claims, particularly for public bodies. He will focus on expanding the firm’s cross-jurisdictional healthcare claims expertise and enhancing its product and innovation services.

Christopher Malla, partner and global head of Kennedys’ healthcare practice, commented: “Christian will work with our global healthcare partners to manage complex multi-jurisdictional claims involving patients injured in the UK but relocating abroad, addressing the additional factors involved in these cases.”

Recognised as a “Next Generation Partner” and a “rising star” in the Legal 500, Christian also provides regular training and authors articles on key issues affecting healthcare, law, and insurance. He said: “I’m excited to return to Kennedys and develop our services in response to the evolving needs of healthcare clients, particularly with the rise of healthcare tourism and expanding artificial intelligence.”

Kennedys has provided healthcare legal services for over 40 years, supporting NHS and private sector clients, including hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals. The firm’s healthcare team is consistently ranked Tier 1 for defendant clinical negligence by Chambers and The Legal 500.

Kennedys' Birmingham office, which serves both local and international clients, has grown significantly. In 2024, the office relocated to the prestigious Colmore Building to accommodate its expanding teams.