The Luton and District Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (LADACAN) has taken significant steps towards a legal challenge against the expansion of London Luton Airport, asserting that the development consent was granted unlawfully. In a letter to Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, LADACAN contends that she ignored national planning inspectors' recommendations to refuse development permission, indicating a serious oversight in environmental assessments associated with the expansion.

Since the detailed examination of the expansion proposals commenced in August 2023, inspectors found that while a new terminal aimed at doubling the airport's annual passenger numbers presented economic benefits, these did not outweigh the potential environmental harms. Despite this conclusion, consent for the development was granted in April 2025, prompting LADACAN to argue that the decision was unlawful. They assert that the plans inadequately assess the direct and indirect effects of climate change and lack clear mitigation strategies.

Essentially, LADACAN highlights over-reliance on aspirational technological developments outlined in the government’s Jet Zero Strategy, which the Climate Change Committee has cast doubt upon in terms of feasibility. Their letter identifies multiple grounds for their claim, noting that key impacts were incorrectly assessed and that reliance on an ongoing legal challenge to the ‘High Ambition’ scenario of the Jet Zero Strategy is problematic. Additionally, they argue there was a misunderstanding regarding the government's obligations under the Climate Change Act 2008 and point to inconsistencies in approach compared to other developments like the delayed Gatwick airport expansion.

Andrew Lambourne, chair of LADACAN, expressed concern about the implications of climate change, stating “Everyone can see the worsening effects of climate change, and it’s obvious that the damage it causes comes with huge costs.” He emphasised the need for the government to prioritise sustainability and quality of life when considering development proposals. Meanwhile, Leigh Day partner Ricardo Gama, representing LADACAN, remarked, “Our client’s position is that the Secretary of State should not have overruled the recommendation of expert planning inspectors,” stressing the importance of balancing growth with climate obligations.

To support their legal case, LADACAN is crowdfunding via CrowdJustice, hoping to garner public support against the proposed airport expansion, which they argue has serious implications for environmental sustainability and the broader community.