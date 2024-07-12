Legal brand survey uncovers generational shift

Leading brand consultancy, Industry, has unveiled its inaugural evaluation of brand perceptions within the UK legal sector, spotlighting a noteworthy generational shift in values among recent graduates and established solicitors.

The survey, employing a comprehensive 360-degree approach, gathered insights from in-house legal counsel, private practice professionals, graduates, and law students. The results were revealing.

Most strikingly, the survey indicates a significant generational divergence in priorities. Recent graduates prioritise investment in technology, a clear social purpose, and a dynamic working environment. In contrast, established solicitors focus on firm reputation and technical expertise. This gap suggests that law firms must adapt to the evolving preferences of the next generation to stay competitive in talent acquisition.

The survey also highlights differing priorities between in-house lawyers and private practice professionals. In-house lawyers emphasise customer service, business acumen, and flexible fee arrangements, while private practice lawyers prioritise sector experience and technical excellence.

Unsurprisingly, the top legal brands were also identified. A&O Sherman (Allen & Overy) was the most frequently mentioned, followed by Clifford Chance, CMS, Linklaters, and DLA Piper, with nearly a quarter of respondents naming these firms. CMS was the top-ranked firm among in-house lawyers, with nearly half including it in their top five.

Sholto Lindsay-Smith, Founder and Director at Industry, commented: "The insights from our Legal Brand Survey 2024 highlight potential challenges for law firms as they navigate the expectations of a new generation of legal professionals. Firms must balance maintaining their established brand reputations with fostering an environment that appeals to younger talent, who value innovation, social impact, and work-life balance. Addressing these factors will be crucial for firms aiming to attract and retain top talent in the coming years."

The survey included 364 respondents, comprising 112 in-house lawyers, 122 private practice professionals, 105 graduates seeking roles in law, and 25 marketing and HR professionals.

For the full results, download a copy of Industry’s Legal Brand Survey 2024 via the website.