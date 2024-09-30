Legal Aid statistics show rising demand in England and Wales

Data from the Legal Aid Agency highlights that representation orders granted in the magistrates’ court surged by 14%, while the Crown Court saw a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in applications signals an uptick in serious legal claims.

Magistrates’ Court Highlights:

Volume of Completed Work: Increased by 7% .

Increased by . Expenditure: Also rose by 7%.

Crown Court Highlights:

Overall Expenditure: Slightly decreased compared to the previous year.

Slightly decreased compared to the previous year. Volume of Work: Up 15%.

Police Station Work on the Rise

At police stations, the volume of legal work surged by 11%, with corresponding expenditures rising by 10%, primarily due to fixed fee cases.

Civil Legal Aid Insights

The civil legal aid sector also saw notable increases:

Expenditure on Closed Cases: Up by 6% , driven largely by family civil representation, which rose by 5% due to lengthier court processes.

Up by , driven largely by family civil representation, which rose by due to lengthier court processes. Mediation Outcomes: Increased by 7%, reflecting a growing reliance on alternative dispute resolution methods.

Exceptional Case Funding

Applications for Exceptional Case Funding reached 885, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, largely influenced by a rise in immigration-related cases.

The rising trends in legal aid statistics highlights an increasing demand for legal representation across various sectors in England and Wales. As workloads grow in both the magistrates' and Crown Courts, stakeholders are urged to ensure that sufficient resources and support mechanisms are in place to meet the needs of those seeking legal assistance. The upward trajectory in both criminal and civil legal aid highlights the ongoing challenges facing the legal system, emphasizing the importance of accessible legal services.