The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) has announced an exciting opportunity for providers in the Housing and Debt and Welfare Benefits sectors following the Government's pledge of increased funding. On 1 December 2025, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman KC MP highlighted that the Government is significantly uplifting housing and immigration legal aid fees by an annual amount of 18 million, marking the first significant increase since 1996. This initiative will open doors for organisations to engage in vital legal services across various regions including Barnsley, Calderdale, Cheshire, City of Kingston upon Hull, Doncaster, and more.

The LAA is actively seeking expressions of interest from organisations interested in delivering Housing & Debt and Welfare Benefits services, inclusive of Outreach Services, until the end of June 2028. Potential providers can secure these opportunities through the awarding of a 2024 Contract or by adding an authorised Schedule to deliver Outreach Services to existing Contracts. The 2024 Standard Civil Contract offers a framework for organisations, whether they currently have a contract or not, to participate in this crucial sector.

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the LAA at civil.contracts@justice.gov.uk by 5pm on Monday 15 December 2025, detailing their group classification. Subsequently, applicants who are already 2024 Standard Civil Contract holders will need to submit completed applications by 5pm on Monday 12 January 2026, while those without a contract will be required to provide a full Tender. The LAA aims to finalise contracts or schedules promptly following the verification process, reinforcing the framework necessary for delivering essential legal support to communities in need.