A new report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised significant concerns regarding the funding and sustainability of legal aid in England and Wales, prompting urgent calls for government action. This report has been welcomed by the Law Society of England and Wales, which emphasises the critical role that legal aid plays in maintaining justice for all, regardless of one’s circumstances.

The PAC's findings underscore that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has not taken adequate steps to secure a sustainable future for the legal aid market. The Law Society's president Mark Evans pointed out that “Legal aid is a vital public service. It is key to ensuring everyone has the right to justice and for their voices to be heard, irrespective of their circumstances.” He further elaborated on the essential services provided by legal aid, stating, “Assisting survivors of domestic abuse, providing advice to help people obtain the social care they need, and representing people facing eviction and housing disrepair, are just a few examples of the important work legal aid lawyers do.”

However, ongoing government cuts have created substantial barriers to accessing legal support, leaving many individuals without critical assistance. The Law Society's report indicates that over 42 million people in England and Wales—nearly 70% of the population—lack access to a community care legal aid provider in their locality. Evans explained, “Despite some recent improvement, the government has not done enough to put legal aid on a sustainable footing.” He welcomed the PAC's recommendations, which urge the MoJ to consistently review the profitability and sustainability of all types of legal aid.

Additionally, the report calls for the MoJ to publicly share the lessons learned from the Legal Aid Agency (LAA) cyber-attack and to ensure that the necessary funding and provisions are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future. The fragility of the LAA’s old computer systems, as previously highlighted, has hindered crucial reforms that could have expanded access to legal aid. The cyber-attack has further delayed the necessary updates to the means test, which are vital for aiding many more individuals seeking legal support. As Evans noted, “The MoJ must publish a timetable for implementing all the means test changes.”

The lack of legal aid often forces individuals to represent themselves in court, leading to delays and potential injustices. The PAC recommends that the MoJ collect better data on the effects of the surging number of litigants in person on the court system. Evans concluded by stating that “Legal aid provision is vital to ensuring a level playing field for justice and there is still time for the government to make the right investment to ensure its sustainability.”