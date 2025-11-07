The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) has launched a series of market engagement events aimed at improving legal aid for bereaved families during inquests. In a significant move, the government has announced plans for the largest expansion of legal aid in a decade, ensuring that families can access non-means-tested support. This initiative is particularly timely as it aims to implement services immediately once the Public Office (Accountability) Bill becomes law.

The LAA seeks feedback from organisations that are either currently providing or are interested in offering advice and representation under the new proposals. The feedback garnered will help shape future service design, while also assessing providers’ capacity, capability and interest in executing work in accordance with the proposed legislation.

To facilitate this engagement, the LAA will be hosting two informative sessions for interested parties. These events are scheduled for Thursday 13 November from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm and Monday 17 November from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Interested organisations are encouraged to express their interest in attending by emailing civil.contracts@justice.gov.uk. They should provide their organisation's name, the session they wish to join, and the names and email addresses of each attendee. A link for the session will be provided once their place is confirmed.

This proactive approach by the LAA demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that bereaved families are adequately supported during what can be a very challenging time. The development of effective legal aid services for inquests is a crucial step towards improving access to justice for those who need it most.