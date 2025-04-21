Legal aid deserts threaten justice access

In a recent submission to the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, the Law Society of Scotland has raised alarms about the increasing number of legal aid deserts, as solicitors in civil law continue to withdraw from the system. The submission outlines a critical need for increasing legal aid rates and addressing the administrative hurdles that hinder effective legal assistance.

The President of the Law Society of Scotland, Susan Murray, emphasised the severity of the situation, stating “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide MSPs with evidence on the state of civil legal aid provision in Scotland. Our submission makes clear the scale of the legal aid crisis and the negative impact that is having on clients and solicitors.” She further urged for immediate action from the Scottish Government to address the crisis, calling for the restoration of a functional legal aid system.

Pat Thom, Co-convener of the Law Society’s Legal Aid Committee, echoed these concerns, declaring “Our submission outlines in considerable detail how the current legal aid system is failing people who need help with traumatic legal situations in relation to their housing, relationships and work.” The submission highlights that the Law Society is frequently contacted by individuals who have exhausted all options in their search for solicitors willing to assist them.

The situation is dire, as Scotland's legal aid deserts expand, with lawyers increasingly reducing or ceasing their work in this area. Thom stated, “We’ve advised the committee of the changes required to restore the system, including increased legal aid payment rates and improvements to reduce the red tape of dealing with SLAB and the often-lengthy wait to be paid.”

The ongoing crisis in legal aid has significant implications for those in need of legal support, and concerted efforts are required to ensure that adequate resources and systems are in place to protect access to justice in Scotland.